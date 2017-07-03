Medical Cannabis Regulations Take Effect

Credit Bokske via Wikimedia Commons

The Department of Health’s new rules for medical marijuana are taking effect. The provisions carry out a last minute legislative measure approved in a June special session.

Lawmakers needed a special session to approve language implementing a voter-approved medical marijuana amendment. Now the Department of Health is stepping in to put the law into effect. They’ll oversee a number of changes including the elimination of a 90-day waiting period and the expansion of how much patients can get at one time. In the coming months they’ll also license 10 new medical marijuana treatment centers. Meanwhile a number of cities are considering ordinances banning retail outlets because the new law requires local governments treat dispensaries like pharmacies for zoning purposes.

