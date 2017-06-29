HIV Testing & LGBTQ Health in South Florida

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, has claimed more than 35 million lives across the globe. In the US, the CDC estimates roughly 40,000 new cases of HIV infection are diagnosed annually. South Florida has some of the highest number of HIV cases per capita in the nation. That's led state health officials to pushing for regular testing for anyone under the age of 65 with free testing events this month.

Isidra Gomes, the health services supervisor with the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, joins Gulf Coast Live to discuss the department's month-long outreach and free HIV testing, and what that outreach tells us about HIV in Southwest Florida.

Also joining the show is Dr. Clinton Potter, a physician with Advanced Individualized Medicine in Naples, discussing how he approaches talking to patients about HIV, other health concerns for LGBTQ patients in our region, and what people should ask their doctor when it comes to HIV and other reproductive health matters.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.