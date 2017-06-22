Pointing To Minority Graduates, FSU Touts Medical School Program

Florida State University is touting its medical school program as well as its diversity.

“We’re very proud that we produce significant numbers of African American and Hispanic physicians who return to the state of Florida in a much higher degree, than those who graduate from other Florida medical schools,” said Sally McRorie, FSU’s Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “In fact, we are the fourth in the nation in producing the number of African American physicians. The only three institutions that are above us are all three HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities].”

While it doesn’t bring in significant research funding, McRorie says FSU’s medical program is focused on producing doctors for underserved communities throughout the state of Florida, especially Primary Care and Family physicians.

