Florida Matters: Zika In 2017

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Robin SussinghamDaylina Miller
Published June 14, 2017 at 7:43 AM EDT

Summer is upon us and that means more of the bugs that made international headlines last year – mosquitos. What progress has been made in the fight against the Zika virus? Can we cure Zika, or prevent it? And what can residents do to help?

This week on Florida Matters we’re talking about the latest research and response efforts related to mosquito-borne illnesses like the Zika virus. We’re also answering questions and comments from listeners about what they can do to prepare.

Our guests include:


Thanks to all our listeners who shared their feedback. Keep the conversation going in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

More information about Zika:

Click herefor the CDC website on Zika, which includes advice about prevention and treatment, maps of at-risk areas and more.

Click here for the Florida Department of Health's website on Zika, which breaks down local cases of Zika by county and infection type, and includes a Zika hotline and other resources for residents and visitors.

Click here to learn more about the outcomes of pregnancies with possible evidence of Zika infection in the United States.

Researchers study mosquitos under a microscope.
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
Researchers study mosquitos under a microscope.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Control is giving out free "mosquito fish" for residents to put in unused swimming pools, fountains, and other standing water on their property.
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
Hillsborough County Mosquito Control is giving out free "mosquito fish" for residents to put in unused swimming pools, fountains, and other standing water on their property.

The mosquito fish are small, freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. They're considered to a natural form of mosquito control.
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
The mosquito fish are small, freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. They're considered to a natural form of mosquito control.

A pool of mosquito fish. They don't lay eggs and require no special environment for breeding.
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
A pool of mosquito fish. They don't lay eggs and require no special environment for breeding.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller, multimedia reporter for Health News Florida, was hired to help further expand health coverage statewide.
