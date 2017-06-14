Florida Matters: Zika In 2017

Summer is upon us and that means more of the bugs that made international headlines last year – mosquitos. What progress has been made in the fight against the Zika virus? Can we cure Zika, or prevent it? And what can residents do to help?

This week on Florida Matters we’re talking about the latest research and response efforts related to mosquito-borne illnesses like the Zika virus. We’re also answering questions and comments from listeners about what they can do to prepare.

Our guests include:

Dr. Jamie Morano , Assistant Professor in the Division of Infectious Disease and International Medicine at the University of South Florida

, Assistant Professor in the Division of Infectious Disease and International Medicine at the University of South Florida Rob Krueger , Entomology and Education Specialist with Pinellas County Mosquito Control

, Entomology and Education Specialist with Pinellas County Mosquito Control Dan Chang, Staff Writer at theMiami Herald



More information about Zika:

Click herefor the CDC website on Zika, which includes advice about prevention and treatment, maps of at-risk areas and more.

Click here for the Florida Department of Health's website on Zika, which breaks down local cases of Zika by county and infection type, and includes a Zika hotline and other resources for residents and visitors.

Click here to learn more about the outcomes of pregnancies with possible evidence of Zika infection in the United States.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media Researchers study mosquitos under a microscope.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media Hillsborough County Mosquito Control is giving out free "mosquito fish" for residents to put in unused swimming pools, fountains, and other standing water on their property.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media The mosquito fish are small, freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. They're considered to a natural form of mosquito control.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media A pool of mosquito fish. They don't lay eggs and require no special environment for breeding.

