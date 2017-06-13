Report: Florida Teen Pregnancies On Steady Decline

Credit MGN Online

Florida’s teen birth rates are on a steady decline, according to a national report.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual Kids Count report, the nation is making progress when it comes to teen pregnancies. Florida Kids Count Director Norín Dollard says so is Florida.

“Contraception and making sure young people are getting family planning counseling and that sort of thing…those have definitely made a significant impact in teen pregnancy,” she said.

Comparing 2010 to 2015 in teen pregnancies, Florida dropped 34 percent. Still, the report also states for the second year in a row, Florida ranks 40 th in the nation for overall child well-being.

