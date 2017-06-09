© 2020 Health News Florida
Southeast Cannabis Convention And Expo Comes To South Florida

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Holly Pretsky
Published June 9, 2017 at 4:21 PM EDT

The kicked off Friday at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center withmore than 100 exhibitors, including doctors, insurance companies and attorneys.

“We’re a safe place to learn about the industry,” says Danielle Sedgwick, executive operations director for the conference. She says they’ve done other conferences in the western United States, but Florida’s emerging market and international connections drew them southeast.

“It’s going to be really eye-opening for a lot of people to see just how big the cannabis industry is … and how professional the industry is. I think it’s going to be wonderful for Floridians to see that,” says Peter Sessa, chief operating officer with the and one of the event’s speakers.

The Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo will feature a veterans’ rally Saturday morning and continue through the weekend.

  

 

