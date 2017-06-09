Courts Prescribe Sunshine For Medical Marijuana

A state appeals court has decided Florida’s fledgling marijuana industry needs a little more sunshine.

Credit High Times The First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee ruled that the names of investors and partners in medical marijuana license applications should be open records.

The First District Court of Appeal ruled that the names of investors and partners in medical marijuana businesses fall under Florida’s government in the sunshine law.

The ruling centers on applications three companies filed with the Department of Health for licenses to sell non-euphoric medical marijuana.

The businesses argued the information should not be released as part of a public records request because the names are a trade secret. The three-judge panel ordered a lower court to decide whether the names of consultants should be public as well.

