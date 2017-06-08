Trying To Send A Message, Fla. Lawmaker Refiles Gun Control Bill For Special Session

Credit MGN Online

A Florida lawmaker is hoping the state legislature will take up a refiled gun control bill during this week’s special session.

During the special session, Florida lawmakers have filed multiple bills to address a number of issues: education, tourism, economic development as well as healthcare, and medical marijuana.

Gun issues are not a part of the official call, but that didn’t stop Sen. Gary Farmer (D-Fort Lauderdale) from refiling a bill that died during the 2017 legislative session.

“Well, really, it’s just primarily to send a message that we’re not going to lay down on this issue. We’re going to continue to put this issue forward whenever we get an opportunity,” said Farmer. “I’m very disappointed that during the regular session, a number of good gun safety bills were filed, and they never even got a hearing.”

Farmer’s bill aims to make sure all gun sales are conducted by a licensed firearms dealer. It also requires background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows.

“And, so, I understand that it’s outside the call, and it’s unlikely that the call would ever be expanded to include these gun bills, or the one that’s been filed, or just kind of trying to make a statement and symbolically let the NRA [National Rifle Association] and others know that we’re not going away and we’re going to continue to push for sensible gun safety legislation that does not infringe on anyone’s right to bear arms,” he added.

While a number of gun control legislation, like Farmer’s, died this session, so did a number of pro-gun bills. They include NRA-backed bills allowing concealed carry permit holders to carry guns at airports, schools, and legislative meetings.

