Georgetown Study: Rural Florida Hit Hardest By Trump Medicaid Cuts

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published June 7, 2017 at 10:34 AM EDT
A new Georgetown study suggests steep funding cuts to Medicaid proposed by President Donald Trump would hurt rural Floridians harder than their urban counterparts.

President Donald Trump’s plan to slash billions of dollars from Medicaid would hit small town America hardest, especially in Florida, according to a new Georgetown study.

The report shows 57 percent of Florida’s rural and small-town children receive health insurance through Medicaid versus 44 percent of their urban counterparts.  

Researcher Joan Alker says the numbers should correct any misconceptions of Medicaid as a big-city program.

“What’s so I think eye-popping about this research is just how vitally important, in fact even more important, Medicaid is to these small towns and rural communities, many of whom did in fact vote for Donald Trump.”

Florida is one of 14 states where more than half of children in rural and small areas receive health care through Medicaid, Alker says. The cuts would come as the rate of uninsured children living in rural Florida has declined from 16 to 9 percent, according to the report.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
