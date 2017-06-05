© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Leaving Medical Marijuana Out Of Special Session Prompts Uncertainty

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published June 5, 2017 at 4:42 PM EDT
bokske_via_wikimedia.jpg
Credit Bokske via Wikimedia Commons

Florida’s nascent medical marijuana industry is encouraging state lawmakers to draft a measure implementing amendment two.  If they refuse, the Department of Health will take the lead.

When lawmakers gavel in later this week medical marijuana won’t be part of the agenda, but they can add it to the call with a two thirds vote. 

Ben Pollara of Florida For Care is working to convince them to take it up.

“Listen we’re going to continue to push on the lawmakers to include this in the call this week,” Pollara says.  “I think if that doesn’t happen it is not likely to happen, at least legislatively, until next year.”

The Department of Health will be responsible for Amendment Two’s rollout if lawmakers don’t act, and the department says it’s ready to develop new rules for the industry. 

But Berger Singerman regulatory attorney Colin Roopnarine says their work could end up in court.

“They do run a risk,” Roopnarine says.  “And as I’ve said time and again, I do sympathize with the Department of Health because they are in a very precarious situation—kind of a Catch 22—without the legislative guidance that I believe they were hoping would come out.”

Likely adding to the possibility of court challenges is the Department’s decision to establish a new rulemaking process.  The department explains it made the move because it’s implementing a constitutional amendment rather than a new statute.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridamedical marijuanaspecial session
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content