Area's Meals on Wheels Solicits Cash as Volunteers Help with Deliveries

Some of Tallahassee’s young professionals were helping deliver Meals on Wheels today (Friday). Meanwhile, Elder Care Services of the Big Bend, which runs the delivery service for the area’s senior shut-ins, is also looking for some financial help in the face of possible federal cutbacks.

Credit Tom Flanigan Some of the Access Tallahassee volunteers assisting with Friday's Meals on Wheels deliveries.

The volunteers were nearly 20 young professionals, all part of the Chamber of Commerce’s Access Tallahassee program, including event coordinator Katie Orr, loading up the midday meals for delivery.

“Some of our Access members are going to be taking over routes and delivering meals to our local seniors that might need a little bit of extra help and so we are excited to be here and thankful to the FSU Credit Union who has sponsored today’s event,” Orr said.

Elder Care Services Executive Director Mark Baldino was grateful for the helping hand. But he added his organization also needs local financial help in the face of possible federal budget cuts.

“I think we’re hedging our bets because we just don’t know. Based on what’s come out already it’s kind of frightening when you look at the cuts that are being made and statements that were delivered about Meals on Wheels.”

For the first time, Elder Care Services has begun running TV ads soliciting local donations to keep its basic services going.

