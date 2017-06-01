Leon County Rolls Out Updated Survival Guide

Hurricane Season is upon us, and Leon County leaders hope to learn from last year’s Hurricane Hermine. County officials want citizens to put their advice into practice.

Director of Leon County Emergency Management, Kevin Peters announced the release of the revamped Leon County Disaster Survival guide Thursday. This is the first time the guide has been updated in 20 years. He spoke to the media at the 2017 Hurricane Season Kickoff.

“For the citizens at home watching, we have received a lot of valuable advice this morning. Now is the time to put that advice into practice. To help you with that, I’d like to introduce our 2017 Disaster Survival Guide redesigned for the 2017 season. It’s 16 pages of preparedness information, so you can take today’s advice and put it into action in your own home,” Peters said.

Kevin Peters speaks at 2017 Hurricane Season Kickoff.

The kickoff also highlighted the importance of building a survival bucket. The county, along with the Red Cross, and the City of Tallahassee will host a “Build Your Bucket” event at the Centre of Tallahassee June 3 rd starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.