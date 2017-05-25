Survey for Florida Kids' Welfare Gives 2017 Mid-year Update

It’s been six months and a full legislative session since the Florida Kids Count survey ranked the quality of life for children in the state among the lowest in the country. Now that lawmakers have gone home, what's changed?

Dr. Norin Dollard, the director of Florida Kids County, joins the show to look at what's been done to improve the situation for the most vulnerable in the first half of 2017.

We’ll also evaluate how the national budget proposal from the Trump administration and the health care plan being considered by the Senate could effect Florida’s children.

