Health News Florida

Survey for Florida Kids' Welfare Gives 2017 Mid-year Update

WGCU | By Matthew F Smith
Julie Glenn
Published May 25, 2017 at 1:30 PM EDT

It’s been six months and a full legislative session since the Florida Kids Count survey ranked the quality of life for children in the state among the lowest in the country. Now that lawmakers have gone home, what's changed?

Dr. Norin Dollard, the director of Florida Kids County, joins the show to look at what's been done to improve the situation for the most vulnerable in the first half of 2017. 

We’ll also evaluate how the national budget proposal from the Trump administration and the health care plan being considered by the Senate could effect Florida’s children. 

Health News Floridakids welfaresurveyFlorida Kids Count
Matthew F Smith
Matthew Smith is a reporter and producer of WGCU’s Gulf Coast Live.
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
