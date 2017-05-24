Gov. Signs Barahona Claims Bill Into Law Further Compensating Young Abuse Survivor

Credit MGN Online

Governor Rick Scott has signed a claims bill into law to help further compensate a young abuse survivor who—along with his sister—suffered for years, while under the supervision of the state’s child welfare agency.

Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami)—who sponsored the claims bill—says she believes this brings some sort of resolution to what she calls “the most horrible, tragic case of child abuse in recent history.”

“But, more than anything what I hope it does is send a message really to the Department [of Children and Families]. At the end, these kids were in our charge, and we have to be better about making sure that we are for those in our care who are the neediest.”

Starvation as well as physical and sexual abuse are just some of what Victor Barahona and his twin sister Nubia endured at the hands of their foster parents. Despite red flags, the Florida Department of Children and Families later allowed them to adopt the twins. Nubia didn’t survive. Victor had already received a quarter of what was owed under a $5 million settlement with DCF. Under the bill the Governor signed, Victor and his sister's estate will now receive the rest.

