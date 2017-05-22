Court Hearing May Have Big Impact On Heath Care

A Monday court hearing offers the Trump administration its best opportunity to prevent significant increases in health care costs for about 7 million lower-income Americans who buy their plans on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, USA Today reported.

The administration's next move could prevent the insurance marketplace from imploding as insurers are deciding which states, if any, to sell insurance in and at what price.

The hearing is part of a lawsuit filed by House Republicans claiming Congress hadn't authorized payment of the subsidies to insurers to help consumers defray their out-of-pocket insurance costs.