Affordable Care Act

Court Hearing May Have Big Impact On Heath Care

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 22, 2017 at 8:40 AM EDT
affordable-care-act.jpg

A Monday court hearing offers the Trump administration its best opportunity to prevent significant increases in health care costs for about 7 million lower-income Americans who buy their plans on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, USA Today reported.

The administration's next move could prevent the insurance marketplace from imploding as insurers are deciding which states, if any, to sell insurance in and at what price.

The hearing is part of a lawsuit filed by House Republicans claiming Congress hadn't authorized payment of the subsidies to insurers to help consumers defray their out-of-pocket insurance costs.

Tags

Affordable Care Act
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
