Food Sensitivity, Allergies, and Intolerance

WGCU | By Julie Glenn
Published May 15, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT

Food has been a source of pleasure and nourishment for centuries, but in recent years it’s also become a source of discomfort. For example, today is national chocolate chip cookie day, but any one of the ingredients in a simple cookie could trigger a reaction because of an allergy or sensitivity.

Today on Gulf Coast Live we’ll learn about the difference between sensitivity, allergy, and intolerance with Cell Science Systems  CEO, Roger Deutsch. His company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida tests hundreds of blood samples for food sensitivities in a test called the Alcat

We’ll learn how that test works and what it tests for. Plus, we’ll find out how the medical community is reacting to this kind of testing. 

