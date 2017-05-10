Business Groups Want Workers' Comp Fix, Now

Florida’s most powerful business groups want lawmakers to go back to the drawing board after an appellate court upheld a 14.5 percent hike in workers’ compensation insurance.

Business groups are turning up the heat after lawmakers failed to pass workers' compensation reforms, and the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a 14.5 percent premium hike.

The ruling came days after House and Senate negotiations over capping attorney fees collapsed, dooming a reform package.

National Federation of Independent Business head Bill Herrle says small business owners want action now.

“The Legislature needs to address this at their earliest opportunity. Whether it’s in the fall, rather it’s in some special session that may occur. We’ll be asking them to address this as soon as they can.”

Associated Industries of Florida CEO Tom Feeney issued a statement demanding quote, “solid reforms.”

House and Senate leaders are considering a special session to implement a medical marijuana amendment voters approved in November.

