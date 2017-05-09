Protesters Demand Jacksonville Congressman Explain 'Yes' Vote On 'Trumpcare'

Credit Michelle Corum / WJCT A protester holds up a sign outside Ruth Chris Steakhouse on Riverplace Boulevard on Jacksonville's Southbank.

Demonstrators gathered outside a Jacksonville restaurant Tuesday to protest 4th District Congressman John Rutherford’s vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Rutherford was at Ruth Chris Steakhouse to have lunch with members of the Catholic Lawyers Guild.

Protester David Jaffee said he’s angry Rutherford didn’t schedule a town hall meeting to talk with constituents about the health care act before voting on it.

“If there’s not a town hall meeting then the people here will organize their own mock town hall someplace, maybe close to his office, to try to draw attention to the fact that he’s not meeting with his constituents during the break from legislation,” he said.

The protest was organized by activists with the grassroots group Indivisible of Northeast Florida.

Rutherford's spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said in an email that the Congressman has met with hundreds of constituents this year, including Indivisible groups in Jacksonville and Nassau and St. Johns counties.

