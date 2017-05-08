Corcoran Blames Senate For Workers' Comp Failure

The Legislature is leaving town without addressing a dramatic spike in workers’ compensation premiums, and House Speaker Richard Corcoran is blaming Senate Republicans.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, says the Senate wasn't "conservative" enough in its approach to workers' compensation reform.

Corcoran says the Senate’s plan to cap attorney fees at 250 dollars an hour wouldn’t have done enough to reduce rates.

“What they sent us there was probably no rate savings, so what’s the point? We’re trying to avert a 550-million-dollar premium on every single business!”

Worker advocates say the House’s 150-dollar-an-hour cap would make it impossible for injured workers to hire an attorney to dispute claims.

Senate negotiators also blasted the House for slashing hospital reimbursements.

