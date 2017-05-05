© 2020 Health News Florida
'Workers' Comp Lite' Headed To Governor

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published May 5, 2017 at 2:53 PM EDT
The fate of a comprehensive workers' comp bill remains uncertain, but at least one reform passed both chambers.

Chances appear slim lawmakers will pass a comprehensive workers’ compensation bill this year, but at least one reform is already headed to Governor Rick Scott’s desk.

Republican Senator Rob Bradley says the measure shielding the names and addresses of injured workers from public records laws will make it harder for trial attorneys to recruit clients.

“So the fact that that happens in the state of Florida is something that we need to address. And that could have a positive impact on the system as a whole, if you didn’t have so much aggressive solicitation.”

The House and Senate spent the waning days of session haggling over how harshly to cap attorney fees in workers comp cases. Business groups are demanding relief from a 14.5 percent hike in premiums all employers are forced to pay.

