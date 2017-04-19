© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Lottery Warning Measure Heads To House Floor

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published April 19, 2017 at 4:14 PM EDT
sullivan_by_mark_foley.jpg
Credit Mark Foley via FL House website

A measure placing gambling warnings on Florida lottery tickets is heading for the House floor.

The words “Warning: Gambling can be addictive” could soon be printed on Florida lottery games and displayed wherever tickets are sold.  Rep. Jennifer Sullivan (R-Mount Dora) is sponsoring the move in the House, but she’s evasive about how effective the warning might be.

“Well we haven’t—we haven’t put it into effect yet,” Sullivan says.  “So I don’t think that we printed warning labels—we print warning labels on alcohol or tobacco with the same notion initially so we’ll wait and see but certainly we want to do our due diligence.”

The measure has one more stop in the Senate before it makes it to the floor. 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridagamblingaddictivewarningFlorida Legislature 2017
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content