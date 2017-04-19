Lottery Warning Measure Heads To House Floor

Credit Mark Foley via FL House website

A measure placing gambling warnings on Florida lottery tickets is heading for the House floor.

The words “Warning: Gambling can be addictive” could soon be printed on Florida lottery games and displayed wherever tickets are sold. Rep. Jennifer Sullivan (R-Mount Dora) is sponsoring the move in the House, but she’s evasive about how effective the warning might be.

“Well we haven’t—we haven’t put it into effect yet,” Sullivan says. “So I don’t think that we printed warning labels—we print warning labels on alcohol or tobacco with the same notion initially so we’ll wait and see but certainly we want to do our due diligence.”

The measure has one more stop in the Senate before it makes it to the floor.

