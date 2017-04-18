© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

CDC Docs Raise Concerns About Zika-Associated Epilepsy

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published April 18, 2017 at 5:37 PM EDT

Doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are worried the Zika virus may be causing epilepsy. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

mosquito_turkle_tom_flickr.jpg
Credit Turkle Tom via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/turkletom/

Babies whose mothers had Zika while pregnant are hit hardest by the mosquito-transmitted virus. The infection is primarily associated with microcephaly, or abnormally small heads. But some doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are worried the infection is causing seizures too. There’s enough evidence that the researchers want to screen babies for epilepsy if they were exposed to Zika. There are concerns cases could go undiagnosed because it can be difficult to recognize seizures in young children. The CDC doctors want local officials to work with epilepsy support groups to encourage more screenings.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaZika viruszikaCDC
Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
See stories by Kate Payne
Related Content