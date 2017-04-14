Too Soon To Say How Much LIP Money Will Smooth Budget Negotiations

Credit Walleigh via wikimedia commons

The infusion of 1.5 billion dollars in the state budget to help cover health care for low income Floridians could go a long way toward bridging the divide between the House and Senate spending plans.

But Senate President Joe Negron says it’s too early to say how big an impact those dollars will have.

“I really think it’s too early to tell,” Negron says. “We’re still studying the accompanying language with the $1.5 billion number to determine what the state’s potion of that needs to be and how much money that potentially would be used for hospital reimbursement and other medical related expenses.”

With the House and Senate passing their respective spending, negotiators from both chambers are set to begin the budget conference in the coming week.

