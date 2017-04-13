© 2020 Health News Florida
How Sea Snail 'Snot' Could Be The Next Threat To Florida Reefs

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published April 13, 2017 at 5:23 PM EDT
A stationary sea snail (with mucus net attached)
A stationary sea snail (with mucus net attached)
A stationary sea snail (with mucus net attached)
Credit Rudiger Bieler, The Field Museum
A stationary sea snail (with mucus net attached)

A sea snail with spider-like abilities.  Sounds like a sci-fi movie monster.

But the creature recently discovered in the Florida Keys is causing some very real anxiety for scientists worried that it could become a particularly troublesome exotic invader.

According to The Miami Herald,the stationary worm snail attaches itself to shells, coral and other hard surfaces. The mucous that coiled snails use to move around with, stationary snails spit out as webs to trap prey. Such snails can prevent reefs from growing and may carry parasites harmful to loggerhead turtles.

In the interview below, WLRN's Christine DiMattei talks with Miami Herald environmental reporter Jenny Staletovich about the so-called "spiderman snail":

 

