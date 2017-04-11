Florida Matters: The Phosphate Industry
Phosphate mining and production takes a heavy toll on the state's environment. But the industry also plays a key role in Florida's economy. This week on Florida Matters we’re exploring what phosphate contributes to the state, and at what price.
Our guests include:
- Tip Fowler, CEO of JDC Phosphate
- Dr. Steven Richardson, Reclamation Research Director with the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute
- Bill Lambert, Economic Development Director of Hardee County
