Florida Matters: The Phosphate Industry

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Published April 11, 2017 at 6:30 PM EDT

Phosphate mining and production takes a heavy toll on the state's environment. But the industry also plays a key role in Florida's economy. This week on Florida Matters we’re exploring what phosphate contributes to the state, and at what price.

Florida Matters' Robin Sussingham (left); Tip Fowler, CEO of JDC Phosphate; Bill Lambert, Hardee County Economic Development Director; Dr. Steven Richardson, Reclamation Research Director with the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute.
Tip Fowler, CEO of JDC Phosphate; Bill Lambert, Hardee County Economic Development Director; Dr. Steven Richardson, Reclamation Research Director with the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute.

Our guests include: 

Florida Matters' Robin Sussingham; Tip Fowler, CEO of JDC Phosphate; Bill Lambert, Hardee County Economic Development Director; Dr. Steven Richardson, Reclamation Research Director with the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute.
Tip Fowler, CEO of JDC Phosphate; Bill Lambert, Hardee County Economic Development Director; Dr. Steven Richardson, Reclamation Research Director with the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
