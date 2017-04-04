© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Chairman Pulls The Plug On Fracking Ban

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published April 4, 2017 at 4:05 PM EDT
Environmental groups opposed to hydraulic fracturing say they won't give up on a statewide ban, even though a bill is stalled in the Florida Legislature.
Environmental groups opposed to hydraulic fracturing say they won't give up on a statewide ban, even though a bill is stalled in the Florida Legislature.

The fate of a statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing appears sealed now that a powerful Republican is calling it quits.

Environmental groups opposed to hydraulic fracturing say they won't give up on a statewide ban, even though a bill is stalled in the Florida Legislature.
Environmental groups opposed to hydraulic fracturing say they won't give up on a statewide ban, even though a bill is stalled in the Florida Legislature.

Fleming Island Senator Rob Bradley says he will not schedule another meeting of the natural resources committee he chairs, the bill’s next stop. Bradley voted for the ban, but says it’s pointless to take up the measure when the House is refusing to go along.

“I make it a practice as a committee chair to not hear committee bills just for the heck of it. And if the House is not moving on a bill, then I see no reason to spend the valuable time of my colleagues hearing a bill that is not going anywhere.”

A handful of big issues are still hanging at the half-way point of the 60-day session. Environmentalists insist the controversial oil and gas drilling method is unsafe and are vowing to continue fighting for a ban.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridafrackingbanoil and gas drillingFlorida Legislature 2017
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content