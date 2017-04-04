Chairman Pulls The Plug On Fracking Ban

The fate of a statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing appears sealed now that a powerful Republican is calling it quits.

Environmental groups opposed to hydraulic fracturing say they won't give up on a statewide ban, even though a bill is stalled in the Florida Legislature.

Fleming Island Senator Rob Bradley says he will not schedule another meeting of the natural resources committee he chairs, the bill’s next stop. Bradley voted for the ban, but says it’s pointless to take up the measure when the House is refusing to go along.

“I make it a practice as a committee chair to not hear committee bills just for the heck of it. And if the House is not moving on a bill, then I see no reason to spend the valuable time of my colleagues hearing a bill that is not going anywhere.”

A handful of big issues are still hanging at the half-way point of the 60-day session. Environmentalists insist the controversial oil and gas drilling method is unsafe and are vowing to continue fighting for a ban.

