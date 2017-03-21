Anti-Fracking Rally Planned At State Capitol

A rally to drum up support for a bill that would ban fracking for oil and gas in Florida is expected to draw people from around the state Wednesday morning on the steps of the state capitol. Hundreds are expected to attend from throughout the state.

The rally will feature appearances by State Senators Jack Latvala of Pinellas County and Gary Farmer of Fort Lauderdale. They're backing a bill to ban the practice of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, that has been introduced by Sen. Dana Young of Tampa.

Jennifer Rubiello of the advocacy group Environment Florida is one of the event's organizers.

"Fracking is a mix of sand, water and chemicals that's drilled deep underground, so any threat to our water supply is a threat to all Floridians," she said. "And so, until it's banned, we won't be fully protected."

Rubiello says more than 90 cities and counties have passed resolutions opposing fracking. Young's bill has been moving successfully through Senate committees; a companion bill has also been introduced in the Florida House.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7