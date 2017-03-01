© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Democrats: Black Bears Need A 10-Year Breather

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published March 1, 2017 at 11:49 AM EST
A two-day hunting season for Florida black bears claimed 304 of the iconic animals. Democratic lawmakers are calling for a 10-year hunting moratorium.
Democratic lawmakers are calling for a 10-year moratorium on black bear hunting in Florida.

Credit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
A bill by Orlando Sen. Linda Stewart would also funnel $1 million into subsidies for bear-resistant trash containers.

Central Florida wildlife activist Chuck O’Neal says the bill’s restrictions on berry picking and prescribed burns are crucial protections.

“What has happened with these manipulations of the state forests is it’s depriving the black bear of major food sources, which are acorns and saw palmetto berries.”

A highly controversial bear hunt in 2015 claimed 304 of the iconic animals and generated a firestorm of controversy.

Similar legislation failed last year, but O’Neal says sponsors are hoping to reach a compromise with state regulators.

Health News Floridablack bearsblack bear huntbear hunt
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
