A Formal Opening for Tallahassee's VA Health Center

Tallahassee’s new V-A Health Center has been open since October. But on Thursday (2/23) the building finally got its official dedication and ribbon-cutting today (on Thursday).

Credit Tom Flanigan The Tallahassee VA Health Center

Notable speakers at the event included Florida’s Second District Congressman Neal Dunn, who remarked,

“We’re not here to honor a building; our true purpose here is to honor our veterans.”

Dunn’s Fifth Congressional District Colleague Al Lawson also spoke, noting,

“I was just thinking for a moment that you all are very fortunate to have Congressman Dunn and myself representing this area. We were friends long before any of us got elected to Congress.”

Both Lawson and Dunn promised to keep pushing for more resources to help the thousands of military vets who live in and around Tallahassee. The nearly 200,000 square foot facility at the corner of Blair Stone Road and East Orange Avenue replaced a much smaller VA clinic on Mahan Drive. Tallahassee has had some form of veterans’ health service center since 1993.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.