© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

State, Feds Say Panther Population Rising

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published February 22, 2017 at 12:46 PM EST
State and federal wildlife officials say the population of endangered Florida Panthers is rising to between 120-230. The previous estimate was 100-180.
State and federal wildlife officials say the population of endangered Florida Panthers is rising to between 120-230. The previous estimate was 100-180.

Accurate numbers are hard to come by, but state and federal wildlife officials are raising their official estimate of the number of endangered Florida Panthers.

State and federal wildlife officials say the population of endangered Florida Panthers is rising to between 120-230. The previous estimate was 100-180.
Credit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
State and federal wildlife officials say the population of endangered Florida Panthers is rising to between 120-230. The previous estimate was 100-180.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say the new population estimate is between 120 and 230 adults and sub-adults – animals still not sexually mature.   

That’s good news because the 2014 estimate was 100 to 180. Officials say conservation efforts appear to be paying off. Most of the panthers live in Southwest Florida, below the Caloosahatchee River.

Researchers stress that the estimate is an extrapolation from sightings on public lands. The state is considering greater use of trail cameras and road mortality data.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida PantherFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content