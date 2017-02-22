© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Congressman Supports Medicaid Block Grants

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published February 22, 2017 at 7:42 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL.
Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-FL, said he wants to turn full control of the Medicaid health insurance over to Florida and the other states. It’s part of Congress’ ongoing debate about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. But Gaetz offered few details.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL.
Gaetz said the Obama Administration was wrong to expand Medicaid for millions of people don’t really need it. He said the program should be limited to the extremely poor and disabled.

“I think it is wrong to overburden a Medicaid system that is intended for the disabled and the vulnerable," Gaetz said. "People like my mother, who’s been in a wheelchair for 31 years.”

Nearly 4 million people in Florida get Medicaid, with more than half children. People 19 years old or older quality for the program if they make less than $3,500 a year.

Sarah Mueller
Sarah Mueller is the first recipient of the WFSU Media Capitol Reporting Fellowship. She’ll be covering the 2017 Florida legislative session and recently earned her master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting at the University of Illinois Springfield. Sarah was part of the Illinois Statehouse press corps as an intern for NPR Illinois in 2016. When not working, she enjoys playing her yellow lab, watching documentaries and reading memoirs.
