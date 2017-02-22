Florida Congressman Supports Medicaid Block Grants

Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-FL, said he wants to turn full control of the Medicaid health insurance over to Florida and the other states. It’s part of Congress’ ongoing debate about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. But Gaetz offered few details.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL.

Gaetz said the Obama Administration was wrong to expand Medicaid for millions of people don’t really need it. He said the program should be limited to the extremely poor and disabled.

“I think it is wrong to overburden a Medicaid system that is intended for the disabled and the vulnerable," Gaetz said. "People like my mother, who’s been in a wheelchair for 31 years.”

Nearly 4 million people in Florida get Medicaid, with more than half children. People 19 years old or older quality for the program if they make less than $3,500 a year.

