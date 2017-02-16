Housing and Senior Care Options for Graying Floridians

South Florida is home to some of the grayest counties in the country, and as more seniors face critical decisions about where and how they live, questions about what programs seniors can take advantage and the kind of care available in Southwest Florida are common.

Thursday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, aging life care manager Chris Austin with Lee Health explains the difference between assisted living, nursing homes, independent living, and other housing options in the area.

We'll also speak with Jan Clark, an adult child of a senior, about the emotional process of having a parent go into assisted living.

Also on the program, we answer a question from Curious Gulf Coast about whether or not South Florida has enough beds and housing for graying Floridians.

