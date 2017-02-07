© 2020 Health News Florida
Death Penalty Fix Moves Forward In Florida Senate

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published February 7, 2017 at 4:22 PM EST
Then Rep. Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee) debating on the House floor. Now as a senator, Bracy chairs the Criminal Justice Committee.
Credit Mark Foley via FL House website / Florida House of Representatives
Senate Criminal Justice Chairman Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee) wants a more permanent death penalty fix.  But his committee has little interest in revisiting such a contentious issue.

Listen here.

The Florida Legislature seems ready to require unanimous sentences for the death penalty.  But even with that fix, Florida’s procedures remain in a dubious position.   Sen. Randolph Bracy filed, but quickly withdrew, an amendment pushing the courts to offer new hearings for more people on death row.

“My sense is that the majority of the Legislature just wants to deal with the 12-0 verdict of a jury,” Bracy said after the hearing, “and I don’t think there’s an appetite to go past that.”

Florida’s high court took the unusual step of establishing a cut off for new penalty hearings tied to a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.  Defense attorneys are bringing well over a hundred appeals for clients who didn’t make the cut off.

Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
