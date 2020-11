While President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and Supreme Court pick dominate the headlines, many Floridians are focused more intently on Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s nomination as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Capital Report’s Jim Ash spoke with Environment Florida state director Jennifer Rubiello, who is leading an effort to block Pruitt's appointment.

