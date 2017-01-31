© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Senate President Negron Confident About Gov. Rick Scott's Support For Reservoir

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published January 31, 2017 at 5:21 PM EST

Florida senate president Joe Negron said he’s not concerned Governor Rick Scott’s budget doesn’t include money for his proposed $2.4 billion reservoir in South Florida.

Sen. Joe Negron speaks to reporters about HB 819. He's urging Gov. Rick Scott not to veto the bill.
Credit LHatter / WFSU News

The Republican from Stuart says legislation the governor approved last year gives preference to South Florida water projects.

“I have the burden of proof to convince him and convince my colleagues that, based on Amendment 1 and based on the current issue, that it is appropriate to spend money for additional water storage south of Lake Okeechobee.”

Negron resigned Monday from his law firm because it lobbies state government on behalf of U.S. Sugar. He wants to buy the company’s land for the reservoir, but U.S. Sugar doesn’t want to sell.

