Bay County Health Officials Identify First Rabies Case Of 2017

Bay County has confirmed its first positive rabies case for 2017 in a kitten. Health officials say it’s the second cat to test positive for rabies in Bay County in recent months.

The first case occurred in an adult cat back in November in Panama City Beach.

Now, a three-month old kitten—found in Panama City a month ago—has tested positive for rabies. Bay County health officials say the kitten was likely exposed to rabies in the 1200 block of West 23 rd Street.

They believe other cats in that area may have been exposed as well.

Officials are warning residents to make sure not to attract wild animals by securing outside garbage and not touch any animals that are not yours.

They also want residents to report any animal bites and scratches to the local health department.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.