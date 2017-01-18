What the Dutch Can Teach Florida About Water Quality, Quantity Issues

The Dutch have famously fought the water for hundreds of years, giving them a reputation for water management. But for all the novel solutions Dutch engineers have produced, lowland areas in The Netherlands face rising sea levels, sinking land through subsidence, high river discharge, and water quality issues linked with agriculture.

Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Dr. Leon Lamers, a Dutch biogeochemist and ecologist, joins the program to explain how his work and "eco-engineering," or "building with nature," is being applied to address problems of water quality and quantity in The Netherlands. In advance of his lecture at FGCU this week, he explains how these ideas to South Florida, and beyond.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.