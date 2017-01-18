© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Lawmakers Push Tax Exemption For Period Products

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published January 18, 2017 at 6:40 PM EST

Most states tax feminine hygiene products as “luxury items.” But state lawmakers across the U.S., including in Florida, are introducing so-called “tampon tax” legislation.

pictures_of_money.jpg
Credit Pictures Of Money via Flickr

The proposals would exempt these products from sales tax. Florida lawmakers have also suggested exempting diapers. Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, a menstrual policy advocate, says it’s about economic equality for women.

“These are necessary for us go about living our daily lives," she said. "It’s really hard for us to show up at work or school and be productive anywhere if you don’t have the products you need to manage menstruation. If you’re unable to afford them, that’s a real barrier.”

Thirteen states have exempted feminine hygiene products or don’t have a state sales tax. Seven states besides Florida are expected to introduce tampon tax proposals this year, including Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Sarah Mueller
Sarah Mueller is the first recipient of the WFSU Media Capitol Reporting Fellowship. She’ll be covering the 2017 Florida legislative session and recently earned her master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting at the University of Illinois Springfield. Sarah was part of the Illinois Statehouse press corps as an intern for NPR Illinois in 2016. When not working, she enjoys playing her yellow lab, watching documentaries and reading memoirs.
