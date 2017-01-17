Exploring Slate of Gun Bills Going Before Florida Lawmakers
Seventeen bills filed for the coming March legislative session focus on guns. Some seek to ban the sale of certain guns or firearm components, while others seek to expand where Floridians can carry open or concealed weapons.
Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, several Florida Senators and House Representatives join the conversation to explore bills related to firearms going before the 2017 Florida legislature, including:
- Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orange County are) and Sen. Gary Farmer Jr. (D-Broward area) discuss Senate Bill 254, which proposes to ban the sale or possession of "assault weapon[s] or large capacity ammunition magazine[s]."
- Rep. Scott Plakon (R-Seminole area) discusses his filing of HB 6005, which seeks to expand Florida's concealed carry laws to allow license holders to openly carry a handgun or a concealed weapon on to a college campus.
- Rep. Jay Fant (R-Duval area), co-introducer of HB 6001, discusses a bill revising Florida's concealed carry laws to allow firearms in airport terminals.
- Other bills related to changes in Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, openly carrying a handgun, and more.
