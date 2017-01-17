Exploring Slate of Gun Bills Going Before Florida Lawmakers

Seventeen bills filed for the coming March legislative session focus on guns. Some seek to ban the sale of certain guns or firearm components, while others seek to expand where Floridians can carry open or concealed weapons.

Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, several Florida Senators and House Representatives join the conversation to explore bills related to firearms going before the 2017 Florida legislature, including:

