Tallahassee Home Rule Case Gets Hearing Tuesday

Credit American Planning Association Tallahassee wants keep a local rule prohibiting the use of guns in public parks.

An appeals court judge Tuesday will consider whether a local rule prohibiting the use of guns in parks should stand. Florida law says local governments may not have stricter gun rules than the state. But Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum argues firearm regulation should be the purview of local governments.

“I think that most people whether they’re Democrats, Republicans or otherwise, would believe that when you elect your local mayors your local city commissioners, your local office holders, that you would expect that they would be able to make the laws that the deem necessary for the protection, the growth and the development of their cities,” Gillum

Gillum says that ability is being threatened by the legislation in the case, and he worries it could be further impacted by measures coming up in the legislative session. He’s using the case as a catalyst for a movement pushing for greater local control.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .