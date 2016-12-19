Fourth Time Filing Bill, Senator Hopes Surviving Child Abuse Victim Will Get Money Owed

Credit In Memory Of Nubia Barahona Facebook page Nubia Barahona

A Florida lawmaker is hoping a claims bill to further compensate a child abuse victim will pass the state legislature for 2017. This will be the fourth year the measure comes before lawmakers.

Victor Barahona already received $1.25 million for the abuse he suffered at the hands of his adoptive parents, under the state child welfare agency’s supervision. His twin sister, Nubia, didn’t survive. Now, through a claims bill, Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami) is seeking to get Victor $3.75 million—the rest of the agreed settlement with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“It should be one of the poster childs of why we have claims cases,” Flores said. “There is a small opportunity or the state to try and help the life of this child, the brother who survived. I’m hopeful that we’re able to do that. And, so, I won’t stop fighting, until we do that. I do think that this year will be a little bit more open to claims bills.”

Since it's her fourth consecutive year filing the bill, Flores is hopeful it’ll pass in 2017. And, she says it doesn’t hurt she’s now the Senate President’s Second-in-Command.

“I think that it helps…the facts of this case are just very compelling and they pull at the heartstrings of anybody that hears it,” Flores added.

Flores calls the claims bill “a top priority.” So far, there’s no House sponsor.

