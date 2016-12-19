© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Despite Uncertain Funding, Duval Nonprofit Moving Forward With Mental Health Pilot

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Ryan Benk
Published December 19, 2016 at 3:57 PM EST
MHRC.png
Credit Mental Health Resource Center

A Duval County mental health care program is set to begin treating patients in March, five months ahead of schedule.

The nonprofit in charge of creating the “central receiving system” is raising money to qualify for a $15 million state grant. But it’s not waiting to reach that goal before opening doors to patients.

Jacksonville’s Mental Health Resource Center was awarded the grant last year to replicate a model pioneered in Miami. Advocates there created a special taxing district to create a central receiving facility, where law enforcement and family members could bring patients suffering with mental illness for stabilization and connection with long-term services.

In the absence of a dedicated funding source in Duval, Mental Health Resource Center CEO Bob Sommers said the state grant will help revamp two existing buildings and create a new one. But in order for the state money to kick in, he has to raise half the grant up front — $7.5 million total or $1.5 million per year.

On WJCT’s “First Coast Connect” Monday, he said no matter the outcome of the fundraising campaign, the plan is moving forward.

“The comprehensive services center is something we believe so strongly in that we’re already going ahead and remodeling our outpatient area to accommodate it,” he said. “And we have some of our own funding that we’re going to use just to get it started on a pilot basis, hopefully in March of 2017.”

Though the system was originally set open in July, Sommers said he hopes opening sooner will drive more donations from the community and interest from City Hall.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org , at (904) 358-6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk .

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaJacksonville’s Mental Health Resource Centermental health
Ryan Benk
Ryan Benk is originally from Miami, Florida and came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University. He worked on Miami Dade College’s Arts and Literature Magazine-  Miamibiance Magazine and has published poetry and a short film called “ The Writer.” He’s currently working as the Newsroom’s Researcher while finishing his Creative Writing Bachelor’s Degree at Florida State University. When he’s not tracking down news, Ryan likes watching films, writing fiction and poetry, and exploring Florida.
See stories by Ryan Benk
Related Content