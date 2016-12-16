Water Quality Leads Concerns Of North Florida Residents

Two North Florida lawmakers met with Wakulla County residents Thursday to hear their concerns ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Credit Sarah Mueller / WFSU Wakulla County resident John Taylor address State Sen. Bill Montford and State Rep. Halsey Beshears.

Many of the residents told state Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee and State Rep. Hasley Beshears, R-Monticello, they’re concerned about water quality. Resident Gail Dickert said her grandmother used to live on the Fenholloway River.

“The river has 150 feet behind her house," she said. "They can’t restore that river because that river doesn’t exist anymore. It ends up as a little canal somewhere up there by Buckeye. And it was totally destroyed all those years ago, along with the panthers that screamed in the bay at night when I was a child.”

Several residents asked the legislators to oppose hydraulic gas and oil drilling, known as fracking, because of concerns it could contaminate drinking water.

Other issues included funding for K-through-12 education.​

