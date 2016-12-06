Outgoing Health Secretary: 2017 Health Plans Likely To Stay The Same, Next Year's Less Certain

Credit Miami Dade College HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell says insurance plans likely won't change in 2017.

It’s an unusual season for shopping for health insurance.

Dec.15 is still the deadline to buy an Affordable Care Act plan that begins Jan. 1 through the healthcare.gov website.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has talked about repealing--or at least making sweeping changes to--the Affordable Care Act. And Trump’s designee to take over the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, has detailed his own plan to replacethe Affordable Care Act.

Health News Florida spoke with outgoingHHS Secretary Sylvia Burwellabout signing up for Obamacare in this political climate.

You can listen to that conversation here:

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.