Disability Travel Market Far From Marginal

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published December 1, 2016 at 1:14 PM EST

People who enjoy the great outdoors spend a lot of money -- and competition for those dollars can be fierce.

So the Big Bend Scenic Byway Management Authority is encouraging businesses owners to consider an underserved market– the disabled.

Executive Director Pam Portwood is organizing the Access Able Tourism Workshop & Expo on December 9 th at Wakulla Springs Lodge.

“We’re bringing in charter fishermen and guides and outfitters from around the state who are already either focusing fully, or partially, on serving the disabled community.”

Florida Keys fishing guide Captain Mick Nealey, who caters exclusively to the disabled traveler, is a featured speaker.  A $25 admission fee includes lunch and access to the expo.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
