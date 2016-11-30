Bereft Parent Of Overdose Victim: Doctors Should Have Said Something

Emergency rooms would have to notify an adult next of kin when they treat someone for an unintentional overdose if Fort Pierce Democratic Representative Larry Lee, Jr., has his way.

Lee says he’s filing the legislation on behalf of a grieving parent. Lee says the man didn’t know until after his 18-year-old son died of an overdose that the teenager had survived previous close calls.

“Had that parent been made aware of unintentional overdose, they could have probably sought some help for their son. But it happened again, and of course, he died the second time. “

The bill would also require treating physicians to refer victims to appropriate services. Lee expects critics to object on privacy grounds, but he believes the legislation will save lives.

