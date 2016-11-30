© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Bereft Parent Of Overdose Victim: Doctors Should Have Said Something

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published November 30, 2016 at 4:54 PM EST
Rep. Larry Lee, Jr., D-Fort Pierce, wants emergency room physicians to notify next of kin when they treat overdose victims.
Rep. Larry Lee, Jr., D-Fort Pierce, wants emergency room physicians to notify next of kin when they treat overdose victims.

Emergency rooms would have to notify an adult next of kin when they treat someone for an unintentional overdose if Fort Pierce Democratic Representative Larry Lee, Jr., has his way.

Rep. Larry Lee, Jr., D-Fort Pierce, wants emergency room physicians to notify next of kin when they treat overdose victims.
Rep. Larry Lee, Jr., D-Fort Pierce, wants emergency room physicians to notify next of kin when they treat overdose victims.

Lee says he’s filing the legislation on behalf of a grieving parent. Lee says the man didn’t know until after his 18-year-old son died of an overdose that the teenager had survived previous close calls.

“Had that parent been made aware of unintentional overdose, they could have probably sought some help for their son. But it happened again, and of course, he died the second time. “

The bill would also require treating physicians to refer victims to appropriate services. Lee expects critics to object on privacy grounds, but he believes the legislation will save lives.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaoverdoseRep. Larry Leelegislation
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content