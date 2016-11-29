© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

State Appeal Sends Worker Comp Rates Soaring

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published November 29, 2016 at 5:00 PM EST
Worker compensation rates in Florida are rising 14.5 percent after a pair of Florida Supreme Court rulings, one striking down caps on attorney fees.
Worker compensation rates in Florida are rising 14.5 percent after a pair of Florida Supreme Court rulings, one striking down caps on attorney fees.

Just when they thought they had dodged a bullet, it looks like Florida businesses will be hit with a major increase in workers compensation rates after all.

Worker compensation rates in Florida are rising 14.5 percent after a pair of Florida Supreme Court rulings, one striking down caps on attorney fees.
Worker compensation rates in Florida are rising 14.5 percent after a pair of Florida Supreme Court rulings, one striking down caps on attorney fees.

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier (ALT-myer,) is appealing a circuit court ruling that blocked the increase. The National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Bill Herrle says insurance companies will try to cash in when lawmakers overhaul the system next session.

“The insurance industry will find a way, through the Office of Insurance Regulation, to catch up on these rates, and then it’s going to hit the business community with very much a harder thump.”

The state’s appeal clears the way for the hikes to take effect December 1 st unless another court intervenes. Insurance companies demanded the rate increases after the Florida Supreme Court struck a cap on attorney fees and other employer friendly reforms.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridaworkers' compstate appealFlorida Supreme Court
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content