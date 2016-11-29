Sober Home Task Force Looks For Renewed Funding

The man leading the fight against unscrupulous sober homes has a message for state legislators.

“When the appropriations process comes up, please keep us in mind,” said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg at a meeting with the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation in Boca Raton Tuesday.

Aronberg leads the county’s Sober Home Task Force - created in July 2016 with a $275,000 appropriation from the state legislature.

In the past month, the group has made seven arrests - two treatment providers and five sober home operators. All were charged with patient brokering in an alleged kickback scheme.

We are closer to the beginning than even the middle of this effort,” said Aronberg. “We’ve got a lot more to go, and we’re picking up steam.”

Current funding for the task force ends June 30th.

