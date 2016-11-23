Palm Beach County Sober Home Operators Charged In Kickback Scheme

A sober home operator is under arrest in Palm Beach County following a corruption investigation.

Ehab Iskander, 33, of West Palm Beach, faces six counts of patient brokering. He runs Integrity House, a sober home in Lake Worth. Sober homes — also known as halfway houses — are group living facilities for recovering addicts.

Investigators say Iskander received kickbacks from referring insured patients living at Integrity House to a Boynton Beach addiction treatment center called Whole Life Recovery. The process is known as “patient brokering.” Florida law prohibits medical providers - like drug treatment centers - from paying for patient referrals.

Iskander joins sober home operators John Dudek, Howard Fowler, Jr. and brothers Patrick and Brian Norquist. The five men have all been arrested in Palm Beach County over the past week on charges of patient brokering with Whole Life Recovery.

