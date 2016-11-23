© 2020 Health News Florida
Opioid Addiction

Palm Beach County Sober Home Operators Charged In Kickback Scheme

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Peter Haden
Published November 23, 2016 at 6:47 PM EST
Ehab Iskander (booking photo).
Ehab Iskander (booking photo).

A sober home operator is under arrest in Palm Beach County following a corruption investigation.

Ehab Iskander, 33, of West Palm Beach, faces six counts of patient brokering. He runs Integrity House, a sober home in Lake Worth. Sober homes — also known as halfway houses — are group living facilities for recovering addicts.

Investigators say Iskander received kickbacks from referring insured patients living at Integrity House to a Boynton Beach addiction treatment center called Whole Life Recovery. The process is known as “patient brokering.” Florida law prohibits medical providers - like drug treatment centers - from paying for patient referrals.

Iskander joins sober home operators John Dudek, Howard Fowler, Jr. and brothers Patrick and Brian Norquist. The five men have all been arrested in Palm Beach County over the past week on charges of patient brokering with Whole Life Recovery.

Peter Haden
Peter Haden is an award-winning investigative reporter and photographer currently working with The Center for Investigative Reporting. His stories are featured in media outlets around the world including NPR, CNN en Español, ECTV Ukraine, USA Today, Qatar Gulf Times, and the Malaysia Star.
