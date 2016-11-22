House Seeks Delay In Health Law Appeal Pending New President

The Republican-led House of Representatives is asking the federal appeals court in Washington to delay consideration of a case involving the Obama health care law because Donald Trump has pledged to repeal and replace it when he becomes president.

The House won a ruling in U.S. district court that held the administration is illegally subsidizing medical bills for millions of people while ignoring congressional power over government spending.

The administration appealed both the substance of the ruling and whether a chamber of Congress can even mount a legal challenge.

Lawyers for the House said in their filing Monday that the appeals court should put the case on hold because there is a "significant likelihood of a change in administration position" under Trump.